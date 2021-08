Kylian Mbappe scored twice at minutes 16 and 63 and Lionel Messi made his much-anticipated debut in Ligue 1 with PSG, all while the Paris club beat Stade de Reims 0-2.

Messi substituted in for Neymar at minute 66 of the match. Both players embraced at the line before the Argentine stepped in and jogged onto the pitch.