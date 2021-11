Nice defeated 2-1 Clermont at Stade Gabriel Montpied. The locals were ahead after Ogier's header, but The Eaglets were more efficient in the second half and obtained the victory.

Nice's Gouiri has scored 8 goals this season (2 in this game), more than any other Nice player in the French Ligue 1.

Next round, Clermont is playing against Reims and Nice is going to face Metz.

