Highlights: Nantes Scrapes Past Dijon, 1-0 December 8, 2019 20:36 4:53 min The only goal of the game from Ludovic Blas gave Nantes a 1-0 win against Dijon to see them move to sixth in Ligue 1. Ligue 1 Nantes Dijon -Latest Videos 1:16 min Rodriguez Extends Leganes' Lead Over Celta 1:07 min Oscar Doubles Lega's Lead With Screamer 1:16 min Luis Suarez Scores for Zaragoza 0:54 min Oscar Gives Lega Early Lead Over Celta 6:18 min Reims Inflict 3-1 Defeat on Saint-Etienne 0:27 min Joaquin: I Probably Won't Score Another Hat-Trick 6:13 min Joaquin Stars for Betis in Five-Goal Thriller 0:35 min Yuri Strike Gives Athletic Hope Against Betis 1:41 min Joaquin Makes LaLiga History With Hat-Trick 0:54 min Williams Narrows Athletic's Deficit Against Betis