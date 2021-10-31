It took a while for Montpellier to crack Nantes' resistance but they eventually did it deep into the second half.

In the 64th minute, Mollet scored the opener, and only 7 minutes later Wahi extended the home side advantage to secure the win against a toothless Nantes who only got 1 shot on target.

Montpellier scored in 11 of their 12 matches this season, more than anyone else in the Ligue 1. With this result, they jump to 11th place in the table with 16 points, while Nantes are one position ahead with 1 more point.

Montpellier 2-0 Nantes

