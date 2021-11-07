Despite having the best options and the support of their faithful in the stands, Nice suffered a defeat against Montpellier thanks to Mollet's goal in the 80th minute.

Despite having more shots (22 to 8) and more shots on goal (8 to 2), the hosts couldn't find a way to put the ball past Omlin's efforts to keep his clean sheet.

The win ups Montpellier's tally to 19 points in 7th position in the table, make them join the European qualification conversation; Nice stays 3rd with 23 points.

OGC Nice 1-2 Montpellier HSC