Metz and Saint-Etienne couldn't find a way to grab 3 important points for both teams in a clash between two of the teams in the last 3 positions in the table.

Both teams scored within the first half of the game, Boulaya in the ninth minute did it from a stunning free kick while the equalizer came thanks to Whazri and an audacious shot from behind the halfway line in the 16th minute.

This draw really benefits neither of the teams, St. Etienne stays last, with 6 points tied with Brest but with worst goal difference, while Metz with 7 points it's 18th.

Metz 1-1 Saint-Etienne

