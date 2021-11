OM drew against Metz at home in a very tight and contested game that saw many fouls and even a red card issued for the visitors.

Metz dominated the first half but with Jemerson being red carded, the balance of the game shifted but Marseille couldn't make their chances count.

Marseille now has 23 points and are in the 4th position, while Metz is 19th with 8 points.

Marseille 0-0 Metz