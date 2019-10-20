Highlights: Marseille Get Back To Winning Ways, 2-0, Over Strasbourg October 20, 2019 23:20 4:42 min Kevin Strootman assisted on Boubacar Kamara's opener and then scored a late penalty to put away a 2-0 Ligue 1 victory for Olympique Marseille over Strasbourg. video Ligue 1 Ligue 1 Highlights Marseille Boubacar Kamara Kevin Strootman -Latest Videos 0:38 min Chichartio's Opening Goal Ruled Offside 0:55 min Kamara Stuns Strasbourg In Third Minute 4:58 min Athletic Settle For 1-1 Home Draw With Valladolid 1:06 min Own Goal Draws Valladolid Level 5:47 min Ben Yedder Delivers Late 3-2 Win For Monaco 1:35 min Alaves Climb Out of Drop Zone With Celta Win 1:33 min Williams Scores Stunner for Athletic Bilbao 1:17 min Ben Yedder Scores Late Winner For Monaco 3:21 min Fury: WWE Stint My Immediate Focus 3:36 min Villarreal Up To Sixth With 1-0 Win Over Espanyol