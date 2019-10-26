Highlights: Lyon Go Back To Winning Ways, Beat Metz, 2-0 October 26, 2019 22:24 4:46 min With goals from Memphis Depay and Moussa Dembele, Lyon beat Metz 2-0 to put them to 12th place in Ligue 1. Soccer Ligue 1 Highlights Lyon Ligue 1 Highlights Metz -Latest Videos 0:55 min Salisu Doubles Valladolid Lead Over Eibar 1:07 min Guardiola Scores Valladolid Opener Against Eibar 4:40 min Lille Go Third In Ligue 1 After 3-0 Win 2:04 min Rea Closes Fifth Title Season In Style 1:07 min Remy Makes it 3-0 for Lille Against Bordeaux 1:02 min Yazici Doubles Lille's Lead Against Bordeaux 4:21 min Braithwaite Seals Leganes Win Over Mallorca 0:20 min André Opens The Score for Lille Against Bordeaux 1:08 min Braithwaite Opens Leganes Scoring Against Mallorca 1:13 min Coaches Exchange Words Ahead Of Le Classique