Lyon defeated Lens at home in a thrilling game with end-to-end action that saw many chances created, plenty of saves, and some attacking football from both sides.

In the 25th minute, Toko Ekambi scored a penalty to put Bosz's team in front, only to extend the lead in the 41st minute thanks to an Aouar effort, collecting a rebound after a save. Kalimuendo gave the visitors the consolation goal but it wasn't enough to leave Groupama Stadium with at least a point.

Nonetheless, Lens stays in the second position for now with 21 points, while Lyon climbs to fifth with 19 points.

Lyon 2-1 Lens

