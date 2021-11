Lille can't find a way to win in the Ligue 1, this time they drew at home against Angers 1-1.

Djaló gave the home side the advantage in the 27th minute of the game from a set-piece assisted by Renato Sanches, but Ounahi in the 83th minute put the result 1-1 and both teams shared 1 point each.

Lille struggles finds them in the 12th position in the table with 16 points while Angers is 7th with 18 points.

Lille 1-1 Angers