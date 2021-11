The match started with Mounié scoring after just 2:55, the fastest goal for Brest in the French Ligue 1 this season. Then, Chardonnet, Faivre, and Le Douaron gave Brest the extended lead and final victory over Lens, who lost their chance to reach second place in Ligue 1.

Next round Lens is facing Angers while Brest will play against Bordeaux.

