Racing Strasbourg showed no mercy against Lorient and got a very convincing win 4-0.

Ajorque opened the scoreline in the 29th minute and a quick double from Diallo before halftime (39 and 45) gave the home side a very comfortable lead at the break, only to be completed in the 64th minute by Thomasson.

Strasbourg is now 8th with 17 points, while Lorient have two points less, in the 13th position in the table.

RC Strasbourg 4-0 Lorient

