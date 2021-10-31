Andy Delort's efforts were key for OGC Nice in their quest to turn around yet another game in the final minutes, this time against Angers on the road, after their comeback 3-2 against Lyon last Saturday.

Sofiane Boufal gave the home side the advantage from the penalty spot in the 29th minute, but in the second half it was all Nice: the two goals from the Algerian international were scored in the 57th minute and in the 91st.

Following this win, Nice jumps to second in the table with 23 points, 7 behind Paris Saint-Germain, while Angers are 8th with 17 points.

Angers 1-2 OGC Nice