Bordeaux pulls off an incredible comeback in the final minutes to win the game against Reims.

The Stade Matmut-Atlantique witnessed an impressive victory for the home side, who was 2-0 down thanks to goals from Ekitike (37 minute) and Locko (63 minute), but Adli in the 73th, Briand in the 78th and Briand again in the 5th minute of additional time scored to turn the result around.

With 12 points, Bordeaux now has some breathing room from the drop zone, staying in the 16th position, while Reims is 17th with 11 points.

Bordeaux 3-2 Reims

