Ander Herrera revealed he felt worse than Kylian Mbappe when his Paris Saint-Germain team-mate was tested for coronavirus.

Mbappe tested negative for coronavirus earlier this month, just days out from PSG's Champions League last-16 second leg against Borussia Dortmund.

But Herrera said he was in a worse condition than Mbappe, with the midfielder missing the clash due to a thigh injury.

"It was two days before PSG v Dortmund and the previous weekend Neymar had a group meal and I had been by his side," he told Cadena SER on Thursday.

"I was worse than him."

PSG's win over Borussia Dortmund behind closed doors which sent them into the Champions League quarter-finals was their last match with sport around the world brought to a standstill by the coronavirus pandemic.

The financial impact of the suspended, and potentially cancelled, seasons is set to be felt and Herrera is open to taking a pay cut.

"We have to be consistent with the situation of the clubs," he said.

"Personally, I am very grateful to PSG for having me here and of course I would listen to them."