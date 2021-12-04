Georginio Wijnaldum's header and the late goal to level the match for PSG December 4, 2021 22:58 2:26 min Mbappé assists his eighth goal this season and helps Wijnaldum to score the 1-1 draw for PSG in the last minutes vs Lens Here's what's coming up this weekend on beIN SPORTS USA: PSG Ligue 1 Lens -Latest Videos 2:26 min Wijnaldum's header levels the match for PSG 10:46 min Wijnaldum saves PSG a point against Lens 3:07 min Seko Fofana gives Lens the lead against PSG 3:51 min Lens hosts PSG with a promise of goals 7:39 min Lille obtained a 2-1 win against Troyes 1:50 min Tuchel: We're not good at the details now 2:37 min Giraudon's own goal gives Lille the lead 1:01 min Allegri praises Shevchenko ahead of clash 2:01 min Brace by Lewandowski helps Bayern beat Dortmund 0:37 min Mallorca stuns Atlético at home