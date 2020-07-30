Lyon head into Friday's Coupe de la Ligue final against Paris Saint-Germain as the underdogs.

But for head coach Rudi Garcia, his players ''need to seize this opportunity and bring the trophy back to Lyon tomorrow night''.

The club's last piece of silverware came in the same competition back in 2012.

"Opportunities to win trophies are few and far between," Garcia said, "we know we are the outsiders, and that PSG are superior.

"But we also have a high-quality team, we are one step away from qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Champions League."

Meanwhile, defender Leo Dubois refused to consider Friday's final as a warm-up match ahead of their Champions League last 16 clash against Juventus.

"The purpose of tomorrow's game if to win a trophy.

"That's the only question we are asking ourselves: how to win this trophy."

A victory in the last ever Coupe de la Ligue final would be the club's best chance of securing European soccer next season.

