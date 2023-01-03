Paris Saint-Germain's Manager Christophe Galtier sounded optimistic and confident in a positive atmosphere in anticipation of Lionel Messi's return to the team. Messi is expected to join the Paris side this week, as the club keeps contending for the Ligue 1 and Coupe de France titles, and the UEFA Champions League in February.

"We will be very happy to welcome him to our training center. Leo [Messi] will probably come and join us on the 3rd, which is in 48 hours. Of course, he will be very well received here. After that, I have no doubt that Leo will be well received at the Parc des Princes. He won the most beautiful trophy by being very good in this World Cup. But above all, now that the World Cup is over, he has achieved this incredible goal of being able to win the last trophy that he was missing, we must remember what he has done since the beginning of the season with the team and we know that he is a major and decisive player for us. So there is no doubt that he will be welcomed, of course," said Galtier.