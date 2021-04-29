Ligue 1 leaders Lille must "act like a dog with a bone in its mouth," said head coach Christophe Galtier ahead of Saturday's game against Nice.

Les Dogues hold a one-point lead over second-placed Paris Saint-Germain with four games remaining, and the former Saint-Etienne boss has called on his players to embody the club's canine spirit in their pursuit of lifting the league title.

"We are ahead," said Galtier on Thursday, "My players have something in their hands and we must do all we can to prevent our opponents from taking it away from us, like a dog when it has a bone in its mouth.

"And this applies very well to the 'dogue' we have out there (talking about the statute of the dog which is the symbol of the club).

"They have it and nobody must take it away from them. They have to keep this in mind."

Lille vs. Nice - Saturday @ 3:00pm ET / Noon PT - Watch for FREE on beIN XTRA