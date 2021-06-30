Associated Press

Christophe Galtier was introduced as the new head coach of OGC Nice on Tuesday.

Galtier, 54, led Lille to win the Ligue 1 title last May.

The French coach arrived to Lille in December 2017 and despite clinching the title decided he wanted a new challenge in his career.

Nice finished ninth in the standings last season.

"After playing in the Champions League, being champion of France with Lille and now training at Nice, it can obviously raise some questions, but I know what I want. I know where I want to go. And I am convinced that this is the right project for the future of my career."

"Contrary to what I have read, I did not come here for the money. If it would have been for money, I don't think I would be in Europe anymore. In Nice, I will not start with a blank sheet, from scratch. Here, there is a structure, infrastructures, a strong potential."