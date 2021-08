Former Argentina and PSG player Osvaldo Ardiles believes that Mauricio Pochettino won't have an easy task in managing the combination of stars in PSG.

Ardiles spoke about the topic amid Lionel's Messi agreement with Paris Saint-Germain.

Ardiles was part of Argentina's world champion side in 1978 and played for PSG between 1982 and 1983. He also claims to be a friend of Pochettino and believes that he'll be able to handle the task of managing this new PSG team.