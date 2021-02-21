Fonte Restores Lille's Lead Against Lorient February 21, 2021 17:40 1:00 min Jose Fonte makes it 2-1 to Les Dogues with a wicked shot from outside of the box. Ligue 1 Lorient Lille Jose Fonte -Latest Videos 11:06 min Record-Breaker Isak Runs Riot in Basque Derby 1:00 min Fonte Restores Lille's Lead Against Lorient 0:51 min Hergault Pulls Lorient Level with Stunning Curler 1:04 min Gravillon OG Gives Lille Early Lead over Lorient 8:10 min Nimes Strike Twice To Get Win Over Bordeaux 1:08 min Halil Akbunar Scores Goztepe's Opener 1:28 min Isak Sets New Real Sociedad Scoring Record 10:40 min Metz Edge Nice to Move Sixth 0:43 min Pique: We Needed the 3 Points to Close the Gap 8:28 min Even Stevens Between Gaziantep and Antalyaspor