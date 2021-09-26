Foket opens the score for Reims with an impressive header September 26, 2021 16:19 1:04 min Thomas Foket hit a precise header to put home team Reims 1-0 ahead in the score against FC Nantes. Ligue 1 -Latest Videos 8:43 min Fenerbahce grab three points at Hatayspor 2:54 min Hugo Ekitike's two goals in six minutes for Reims 1:24 min Hugo Ekitike gives Reims the lead over Nantes 1:30 min Ekitike scores twice in six minutes for Reims 0:49 min Hatayspor get closer with a goal by Saint-Louis 1:04 min Foket scores for Reims with an impressive header 1:22 min Mama Balde nutmegs the goalkeeper 👀 1:11 min Valencia assists and Novak scores for Fenerbahce 1:14 min Valencia serves it for Rossi and Fenerbahce up 0-1 8:39 min Bordeaux can't beat Rennes at home