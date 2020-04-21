Saint-Etienne have tied highly rated defender Wesley Fofana down to a new four-year contract.

The Ligue 1 side announced on Tuesday they had agreed a deal with the 19-year-old prospect that will run until 2024.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Saint-Etienne and Fofana have agreed to defer the financial impact of the extension, which adds two years to his existing deal, until normality returns.

✍️ Prolongation de contrat pour @Wesley_Fofanaa !



👨‍🎓 Le jeune défenseur central, pur produit de la #FormationASSE, est désormais lié à son club formateur jusqu'en 2⃣0⃣2⃣4⃣ ! — AS Saint-Étienne (@ASSEofficiel) April 21, 2020

"I am very happy to continue my adventure with my trainer club," said Fofana. "It is a sign of confidence on the part of ASSE.”

Fofana, a product of the club's youth system, had previously been linked with the likes of Milan, Monaco and Everton.

"We are very happy to include Wesley Fofana in the future of AS Saint-Etienne," added manager Claude Puel.

"Wesley must become a key part of the team. He has all the technical and physical qualities to achieve this objective.

"He has enormous potential with the state of mind of a competitor but he must still progress in consistency and concentration.

"It is up to him to give everything to pass new levels and become a great player."

Fofana has played 14 league matches this season having made his debut for Saint-Etienne in May 2019.