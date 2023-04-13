Let's reminisce about the day when Lens put an end to PSG's unbeaten streak of 25 games in Ligue 1 as the two teams will face each other again on Matchday 31, this 👉 Saturday at 2:50 PM ET / 11:50 AM PT exclusively on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español. 👀

Accompanying this article, you can relive the best from the Lens-PSG match. Watch all the goals and the top moments get ready for Saturday!

PSG vs. Lens: A High-Stakes Ligue 1 Clash Awaits on beIN SPORTS

Franck Haise's squad took advantage of Christophe Galtier's absentees and secured a 3-1 victory at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis. PSG had to face the challenge without Neymar, who received a red card in the previous game against Strasbourg, and Lionel Messi had been granted special permission to delay his return.

Polish player Przemysław Frankowski punished PSG within four minutes, but Hugo Ekiteke equalized two minutes later. However, goals from Lois Openda (28') and Alexis Claude-Maurice (47') gave three vital points to Lens, who aimed to close the gap at the top.

Since then, Lens has achieved six wins, five draws, and two losses, and they are on a four-game winning streak. On the other hand, PSG has won eight games, lost four, and drew once.