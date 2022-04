The game between St Etienne and Monaco was interrupted during the second half (65') when fireworks were lit in the Geoffroy Guichard stands. Referee Bastien Dechepy had to order the players to go back to the dressing room due to the danger of staying in the pitch while so many fireworks were being thrown from the stands to the air.

The game restarted, after a break that lasted almost half an hour, following a meeting between the referee and local authorities.