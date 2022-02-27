Only a week after their feat against Paris Saint-Germain , Nantes had a duller performance visiting Metz and tying 0-0.
Post-match insights
- Metz have registered four nil-nil draws in Ligue 1 this season, the highest tally alongside Reims.
- Metz have won just three of their last 18 Ligue 1 games (D7 L8).
- Nantes have lost just two of their last ten Ligue 1 games (W6 L2), after losing three of their previous five (D2).
- Metz have kept a clean sheet in their last two Ligue 1 games (0-0 each time against Lille and Nantes), their longest run in the top-flight since January 2021 (1-0 against Lyon and 2-0 against Nantes).
- Nantes have kept a clean sheet in three of their last five away Ligue 1 games, as many as in their previous 31.
- Metz have failed to register a single shot on target against Nantes. Metz have registered just 80 shots on target in Ligue 1 this season, at least seven fewer than any other team.
- Nantes haven’t conceded a goal in the first half in Ligue 1 this season for the 17th time, only Rennes did better (18). Nantes have conceded only ten goals in the top-flight in 2021/22, fewest than any other team.
- Only Montpellier (6) have received more red cards than Metz (5) in Ligue 1 this season.
- Vincent Pajot has received his second red card in Ligue 1 with Metz, after his red card against Bordeaux in February 2020. He as received four red cards overall in the top-flight.