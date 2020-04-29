The great-grandmother of Monaco midfielder Cesc Fabregas has recovered from coronavirus.
The former Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona star confirmed the news via his Instagram account on Wednesday.
"She has overcome the virus at 95 years old. Yesterday, the test came out negative!" the tweet said.
95 years old and she overcame the coronavirus. Yesterday her tests came back negative. My great-grandmother is a superhero but nothing of this would be possible without all the help of the nurses and doctors that are helping all these people. All my respect to everyone of them for what they are doing day and night, a big thank you!!!! ❤️ • Ha superado el coronavirus con 95 años. ¡Ayer el test salió negativo! Mi bisabuela es una superheroína, pero nada de esto sería posible sin la ayuda de todxs lxs enfermerxs y doctorxs que se están dejando la vida en cada instante para que todos/as podamos estar mejor y vivir un poco mejor en estos tiempos tan difíciles. Gracias a todas las personas del Remei de Arenys de Munt por el sacrificio tan grande que hacen por estas personas mayores. Todo nuestro respeto!!!! Nada es imposible. Gracias!!!! ❤️🙏🏻
"My great-grandmother is a super-heroine, but none of this would be possible without the help of all the nurses and doctors who are giving their lives at every moment so that all of us can be better and live a little better in such difficult times."
Fabregas went on to pay tribute to the staff at his great-grandmother's care home in Barcelona, adding: "All our respect. Nothing is impossible."
The 32-year-old has reportedly offered to defer his Monaco salary until July to help the club cope with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Tuesday, it was confirmed the 2019-20 Ligue 1 season will not restart as all major sport in France remains suspended until September.