Stade de Reims' star striker and one of Ligue 1's top scorers Folarin Balogun is on fire this season! He is making the most of his loan spell from Arsenal to showcase his talents to the fullest in France, to the delight of manager Will Still and Reims fans.

In this exclusive interview with beIN SPORTS, Bolagun tells us why he decided to come to Reims, how well he's adapting to the country and the language, his feelings about competing against players like Kylian Mbappe or Lionel Messi, what he goes through in his mind while scoring goals, and so much more.