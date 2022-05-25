Enjoy the highlights of week 38 of Ligue 1 May 25, 2022 23:37 11:07 min Sit back and enjoy all the highlights of last week's final matches of this season. PSG Lille AS Monaco Lyon Bordeaux Marseille -Latest Videos 2:22 min Top saves of week 38 of Ligue 1 11:07 min Enjoy the highlights of week 38 of Ligue 1 2:28 min Top goals of week 38 of Ligue 1 6:47 min Watch: All goals of week 38 of Ligue 1 10:00 min Buitrago takes stage 17 win 1:24 min Van Dijk fit for Saturday's final 3:04 min THE MOMENT: Kylian c'est Paris 1:46 min Thiago has 'good chance' - Klopp 0:39 min 'I am staying next season' – Salah 8:30 min U. Católica qualify to the Sudamericana after loss