Dramatic finish of the game between Bordeaux and PSG November 6, 2021 22:51 3:54 min M'Baye Niang cuts the disadvantage for Bordeaux but it isn't enough for Bordeaux and PSG gets all 3 points. PSG Ligue 1 Bordeaux -Latest Videos 11:55 min Highlights: PSG pulls another tight escape to win 3:54 min Dramatic final minutes between Bordeaux and PSG 1:45 min José Mourinho lashes out at journalist 2:19 min Bordeaux pulls one back scored by Elis 2:15 min Mbappé scores the third for PSG against Bordeaux 1:19 min Xavi: "It's a big challenge but I'm ready" 2:29 min Neymar's scores again for PSG against Bordeaux 2:08 min Neymar gives PSG the lead against Bordeaux 3:53 min PSG visits Bordeaux, Mbappé and Neymar starting 2:04 min De Jong questions Barca character