PSG finds a way to win it late against the reigning champions Lille at the Parc des Princes, even without Kylian Mbappé in the starting lineup.

Canadian Jonathan David gave the visitors the advantage after 31 minutes. But in the second half PSG kept knocking at the door and it was Marquinhos who got to the end of a cross from Di María to equalize it in the 74th minute, with the Argentinian netting the winning goal, after a run and a one-two with Neymar with 2 minutes to go in the regulation time.

PSG stays first and have a 10 point advantage, at least until Lens plays this weekend, while Lille it's on 11th place for the time being.

Paris Saint - Germain 2-1 Lille

This is what's coming up this weekend on our beIN SPORTS channels 🔥