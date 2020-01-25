Angel Di Maria intends to see out his career in Europe at Paris Saint-Germain, hailing Thomas Tuchel for being influential in what he believes has been his best season.

Di Maria has been in sensational form in 2019-20, scoring 10 goals in all competitions and providing a division-high eight assists in Ligue 1.

It could easily have been different for Di Maria, who has confirmed he was debating leaving PSG in 2018 before a talk with Tuchel convinced him to stay at the Parc des Princes.

Ángel Di María: "We all work to be as strong as possible, but there are not only four of us, there is also Edi, Pablo, Draxler." #PSGlive — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) January 25, 2020

The 31-year-old is out of contract in 2021 and, though discussions over a new deal have not yet begun, he hopes to end his time in European football with PSG before possibly returning to Argentina to see out his playing days.

"I haven't spoken to anyone in the club [about a renewal]," said Di Maria.

"I am not really thinking about that now, I still have a year ahead of me. I am very confident. I keep working.

"I said that I want to end my career in Europe here at PSG and I am very happy here. Then, maybe I will see if I want to play in Argentina again."

Ángel Di María: "@NavasKeylor brings a lot to the group. He's one of the best goalkeepers in the world and he quickly adapted with his calmness and humility. " #PSGlive — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) January 25, 2020

Di Maria added that Tuchel is one of the coaches who has had the most faith in him.

"He has shown me a lot of trust and has given me confidence. He talked to me in Barcelona before the World Cup in 2018," he said.

"He really tried to convince me to stay at PSG and I think this is why I decided to stay. My family and I were feeling good.

"It has been hard because [former PSG coach Unai Emery] said I was going to play and I didn't, which hurt as a player.

"But the coach gave me 100 per cent trust. I think I had a few coaches like that, they all gave me trust and this is a very nice thing."

Thomas Tuchel: "Angel does whatever it takes to play, to be competitive." #PSGlive — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) January 25, 2020

Tuchel, meanwhile, is thrilled to have a player of Di Maria's quality at his disposal.

"It just works, I really like him. I have been watching him for a few years and at Real Madrid, I was a huge fan," said the German.

"The way he is when he plays football, he is reliable, he doesn't quit, he works for the team. He is the first one to arrive at the training centre. He is really competitive and tries everything to be decisive.

"He is working a lot and is a super professional, a great guy. We talked for the first time in Barcelona and for me, it was like a spark. Since the beginning, we found a chemistry.

"I am really happy that he changed his mind, that he stayed, gained confidence and he found his quality again because he is a really important player for PSG.

"He could play in every team in the world. Sometimes, you have to calm him down in order to avoid doing too much, but our relationship is great."