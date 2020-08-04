Lyon star Memphis Depay sat down for a wide ranging interview with France Football to discuss his personal aspirations, recovery from a serious midseason injury, and his often "misunderstood" lifestyle and personality.

In December, Depay suffered a ruptured ACL. He admits that the injury took such a personal toll on him that "The entire duration of my injury, I did not watch football." Though he remained in contact and supportive of his Lyon teammates, watching the squad play without him was "tough" as he recovered from what he feared was a career-changing injury.

"The entire duration of my injury, I did not watch football. It made me ... (He thinks.) Emotional! It was better for me to cut myself off from it and focus on different things I was there for the team, obviously, before the matches, to send messages, to support them. But I wanted to not have to watch the matches because I couldn't attend."

On reactions to his outside interests, including a career in music, Depay has come to accept that he will always be "a little misunderstood." The 26-year-old Dutch international says, "I am in pursuit of happiness," and dedication to his sporting obligations shouldn't stop him from finding other ways to express his creativity.

"I'll always be the guy I am, so, of course, I'll always be a little misunderstood. Some people wonder why I make music, why it looks like I'm pissed off, why I act like this. Honestly, it's something that I accept ... "

"Day after day, I need to find something else. It completes me. I have many passions, many talents, so why not? If I feel good with what I'm doing, let it fill me, I'm at peace. It is only under these conditions that I can play my football."