Depay Gets Brace To Extend Lyon's Lead Over Angers April 11, 2021 22:47 0:56 min It's a brace for Memphis Depay as he gets his 16th league goal of the season and makes it 3-0 to Lyon over Angers. Ligue 1 Highlights Lyon Angers Ligue 1 Highlights Memphis Depay -Latest Videos 1:07 min Paquetá Doubles Lyon's Lead Over Angers 1:10 min Depay Opens Scoreline For Lyon Against Angers 1:11 min Tello, Betis Peg Back Atleti With Equalizer 1:32 min Carrasco Gives Atleti Dream Start Over Betis 13:16 min Granada Arrest Slide With Win Over Valladolid 9:19 min CS Sfaxien And Étoile Du Sahel Settle For Draw 9:05 min Besiktas Defeat Erzurumspor To Continue As Leaders 0:59 min Gökhan Töre Extends Besiktas' Lead With Goal 1:17 min Ghezzal Restores Besiktas Lead With Great Strike 13:21 min Monaco Condemn Dijon to Historic Defeat