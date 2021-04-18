Depay Converts Penalty To Get Brace Over Nantes April 18, 2021 21:44 0:52 min Memphis Depay scores his second goal of the match off a penalty to make it 2-0 to Lyon over Nantes. Ligue 1 Highlights Lyon Ligue 1 Highlights Nantes Memphis Depay -Latest Videos 0:38 min Pallois Gets One Back For Nantes Against Lyon 0:52 min Depay Converts Penalty To Get Brace Over Nantes 2:17 min Simeone Has Faith In Atleti Chiefs Amid ESL Talk 1:17 min Mariano Goal Ruled Out By VAR 1:01 min Depay Opens Scoreline For Lyon Over Nantes 9:12 min Missed Chances Saw Cadiz And Celta End In Draw 8:52 min Valencia Rally To Take Points Off Betis 9:41 min Fenerbahce Go Second Following Win Over Basaksehir 0:38 min Musah Denied After Incredible Solo Run 1:54 min Poch Optimistic PSG Will Keep Mbappe