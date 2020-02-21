Dembele Penalty Gives Lyon Opener Against Metz February 21, 2020 22:00 0:29 min Moussa Dembele converts a penalty in 45'+8' to give Lyon a 1-0 lead over Metz in Ligue 1 Soccer Ligue 1 Highlights Lyon Ligue 1 Highlights Metz Moussa Dembele -Latest Videos 1:02 min Kubo Scores Mallorca Equalizer Against Real Betis 1:22 min Joaquin Puts Real Betis In Front Of Mallorca 0:29 min Dembele Penalty Gives Lyon Opener Against Metz 1:19 min Budimir Restores Mallorca Lead Over Real Betis 1:34 min Canales Penalty Brings Betis Level With Mallorca 1:09 min Cucho Hernandez Nets Mallorca Opener Against Betis 4:01 min Brest Battle Back For Draw With Nice 3:54 min Sivasspor Shut Out Alanyaspor In Win 0:40 min Dante Own Goal Brings Brest Level With Nice 0:38 min Grandsir Cuts Nice Lead Over Brest