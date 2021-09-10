Andy Delort said he was motivated to join French Ligue 1 club Nice because of the opportunity to serve as one of head coach Christophe Galtier's "warriors."

Delort completed his move from Montpellier before the end of last month's transfer window for a fee believed to be in the region of 10 million Euros (11.8 million US dollars), and the 29-year-old has linked up with Galtier, who won the Ligue 1 title with Lille last season, at Nice.

The Algeria international had previously undergone spells at French clubs Nimes, Ajaccio, Metz, Tours, Caen and Toulouse, which were punctuated by brief moves abroad at Wigan Athletic in England and Tigres UANL in Mexico.