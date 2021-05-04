Montpellier striker Andy Delort offered a sad response to news that coach Michel Der Zakarian will part ways with the club at the end of the season.

Montpellier are in the midst of a five-match winless streak in Ligue 1 - including Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Saint-Etienne - and sit in the 8th spot on the table.





“The coach will leave us at the end of the season. He has done good for the club and the players must not give up but thank him by finishing as high as possible. I was touched by him announcing his departure because we’ve been working together for three seasons. I enjoyed working with him and he gave me a lot and I learned a lot. He made the club progress too. Everyone was emotional. As a footballer, we sometimes see each other more than our own family. When there are departures, we are emotional.”