Canadian Jonathan David scored twice to lead Lille to victory over Marseille, 2-0.

David scored his first goal on the 28th minute after finding a rebounded ball inside the box. David's brace was completed at the last second of the match when David teamed up again with his American teammate Tim Weah who hit a cross from the left for the assist at the 90+5'.

Lille also saw good news with the return of Renato Sanches who subbed in almost at the end of the match.

Lille improved to 8th on the table with a 4-2-3 record while Marseille's struggles continued as they're 5th with a 4-2-2 and one match pending.

Lille 2-0 Marseille in numbers: