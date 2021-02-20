David Rediscovers Scoring Touch For Lille February 20, 2021 23:15 2:28 min Jonathan David feeling "more confident" after regaining scoring touch for Lille Soccer Ligue 1 Lille Jonathan David -Latest Videos 2:28 min David Rediscovers Scoring Touch For Lille 9:27 min France Shut Out Switzerland In Friendly 11:15 min Real Madrid Beat Valladolid To Heat Up Title Race 1:05 min Morroni Doubles France's Lead Over Switzerland 1:09 min Casemiro Gives Real Madrid 1-0 Over Valladolid 10:29 min AFCON U20: Uganda Snatch Late Win Over Mauritania 11:57 min AFCON U20: Eto'o Leads Cameroon Past Mozambique 0:44 min Renard Scores Opener For France Over Switzerland 1:01 min Sserwadda Nets Uganda Equalizer Against Mauritania 2:40 min Sankhare Penalty Puts Mauritania Ahead Of Uganda