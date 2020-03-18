Paris Saint-Germain teammates Neymar and Thiago Silva flew back to their native Brazil right before a nationwide lockdown was implemented by the French government imposed on Tuesday, as the country tries to contain the spread of coronavirus.

On Sunday, PSG announced its decision to suspend all professional activities, including training, until further notice, prompting some of the club's players, including Dutch defender Mitchel Bakker, to return to their countries of origin, as reported by L'Équipe.

Neymar had indicated that he would not be leaving France in an Instagram post encouraging fans to "follow the recommendations", however, on Wednesday Le Parisien confirmed the 27-year-old had returned to his homeland.

Meanwhile, Thiago Silva's wife, Isabelle Silva, confirmed her family's decision to return to the South American country in an Instagram story.

[INFO LE PARISIEN] Neymar et Thiago Silva ont fait le choix de rejoindre le Brésil pendant la période de confinement #Coronavirus https://t.co/XXVnwmApzi pic.twitter.com/OjURyhH4rE — Le Parisien - PSG (@le_Parisien_PSG) March 18, 2020

The French government imposed a strict 15-day lockdown on Tuesday allowing people to leave their homes only to buy essential supplies, exercise on an individual basis or attend medical appointments.

France has reported 7,730 cases of COVID-19 and 175 deaths.

The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) confirmed on Friday all matches in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 had been suspended until further notice in an attempt to combat the spread of the virus.