Congre's Own Goal Gives PSG 3-0 Lead February 1, 2020 18:28 1:04 min Daniel Congre scores an own goal to give PSG a 3-0 lead against Montpellier heading into halftime. France PSG Ligue 1 Montpellier HSC Ligue 1 Highlights Daniel Congre