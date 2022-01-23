Rennes have lost an away game after leading at half time in the French Ligue 1 for the first time since 8th August 2015 against Bastia (12 games without defeat).

Rennes have lost after leading at half time in the French Ligue 1 for the first time since 8th August 2015 against Bastia (25 games without defeat after leading at half time).

E. Rashani has assisted 2 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Clermont player in the French Ligue 1.

B. Bourigeaud has assisted 2 goals this season (1 in this game), no Rennes player has more in the French Ligue 1.

E. Rashani attempted 5 shots in this game, the joint-highest total for a Clermont player in the French Ligue 1 this season.