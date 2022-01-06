The match between Strasbourg and Clermont was postponed due to thick fog in round 19. The clash is now supposed to be played on January 19th as the Professional Football League (LFP) announced it.

However, both clubs wanted to play at the end of January, according to the French press, as they were both taken out of the Coupe de France, which will have the knockout stages being played in the last weekend of January.

On the other hand, Ligue 1 also announced the match of round 20 between Angers and St Etienne originally scheduled on Sunday, 9 January has been moved to Wednesday, 26 January.