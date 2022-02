A goal by Elbasan Rashani at the 77th minute was all that Clermont Foot needed to beat OGC Nice in their visit to the Allianz Rivera in Week 23 of the Ligue 1 season 2021/22.

Nice is having a good season and with the defeat, they momentarily dropped from second to third place with a 13-4-6 record and 42 points, 11 away from first place PSG that play later tonight.

Clermont Foot is 15th with 6-6-11 and 24 points.