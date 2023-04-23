In a highly competitive Ligue 1 clash on matchday 32, Clermont Foot secured a hard-fought 1-2 victory over Nice, which saw them leapfrog their opponents to claim the 9th position in the league table. Goals from Muhammed Cham and Saif-Eddine Khaoui were enough to seal the win, despite Gaetan Laborde's efforts for the home side.

The first half saw both teams eager to break the deadlock, and it was Clermont Foot who struck first in the 37th minute. Muhammed Cham found the back of the net with an assist from Johan Gastien, marking his seventh goal of the season and extending his scoring streak to three consecutive Ligue 1 games - the longest for a Clermont player.

Nice responded just four minutes later when Gaetan Laborde scored in the 41st minute, bringing his involvement in Ligue 1 goals to an impressive 100 (68 goals, 32 assists). Laborde has now scored more than ten goals in each of his last three seasons, joining the likes of Wissam Ben Yedder, Jonathan David, and Kylian Mbappé.

Despite attempting 15 shots, Nice could not find the winning goal, continuing their recent trend of losing games in which they attempt at least 15 shots. This marks their second consecutive loss in such games, after a 0-2 defeat to Paris on April 8th.

Clermont Foot secured the victory in the 83rd minute when Saif-Eddine Khaoui scored his fifth goal of the season, equalling his highest tally in a single season set in 2017/18 with Troyes. Khaoui has found particular success against Nice, scoring three more goals against them than any other team in the top-flight.

This win marks Clermont Foot's third victory in their last four Ligue 1 away games, a significant improvement from their previous 11 away matches. They have now accumulated 16 points on the road in 2023, with only Marseille and Lyon boasting better records this year.

Clermont Foot now sits in 9th place with 46 points, while Nice drops to 10th with 45 points. With only six matches remaining in the season, both teams will be aiming to finish as strongly as possible and secure a place in the upper half of the Ligue 1 table.