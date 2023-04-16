Clermont Foot beat Angers 2-1 Matchday 31 of Ligue 1, with Grejohn Kyei and Muhammed Cham scoring from the penalty spot in the 33rd and 39th minutes, respectively. Angers had taken an early lead through Adrien Hunou's goal in the 28th minute, but Clermont's two quickfire penalties turned the game around.

The win extends Clermont's scoring streak to four games in Ligue 1, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of eight games from 18th September 2022 to 12th November 2022. Moreover, Clermont have now won their last three games in Ligue 1, their joint longest winning streak since 1st January 2023 to 15th January 2023.

Muhammed Cham's goal takes his tally to six goals this season, the highest by any Clermont player in the French Ligue 1. On the other hand, Adrien Hunou's goal was his fourth of the season, making him the top scorer for Angers in the Ligue 1 this season.

With the win, Clermont Foot move up to 11th place in the table, with 43 points from 12 wins, 7 draws, and 12 losses, while Angers remain at the bottom of the table, with 14 points from 3 wins, 5 draws, and 23 losses.