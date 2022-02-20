Clermont Foot defeated Marseille 0-2 in their visit to the Velodrome in the closing match of the 25th round of the 2021/22 Ligue 1 season.

Mohamed Bayo opened the score at the 13th minute and Jim Allevinah duplicated it in the 84th culminating the feat.

Clermont Foot is now at 15th place with a 7-6-12 record and 27 points while Marseille is 13-4-5 good for 45 points and second place.

Post-game insights:

Clermont have scored in each of their last 4 games in the French Ligue 1, scoring 6 goals in that run.

Clermont have scored in their last 4 games in the French Ligue 1, their joint longest scoring streak this season.

Clermont have scored in their last 4 games in the French Ligue 1, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 4 games from 26th September 2021 to 23rd October 2021.

J. Berthomier has assisted 5 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Clermont player in the French Ligue 1.

M. Bayo has scored 10 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Clermont player in the French Ligue 1.

Olympique Marseille 0

Clermont 2

M. Bayo 13' (A: A. Zedadka), J. Allevinah 84' (A: J. Berthomier)